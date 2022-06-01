Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Update

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 269,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

PTMN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,744. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $217.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is presently 96.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

