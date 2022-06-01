Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Trading 4.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $125.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Precision Drilling traded as high as $81.38 and last traded at $81.38. 3,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 70,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.72.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDS. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 48.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 45,258 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.50.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

