Prime Movers Lab LLC Acquires New Position in Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)

Prime Movers Lab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,598,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,250,000. Heliogen makes up about 63.1% of Prime Movers Lab LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Prime Movers Lab LLC owned about 77.62% of Heliogen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLGN. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Heliogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heliogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Heliogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,329,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Heliogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,301,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heliogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,012,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLGN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,599. Heliogen, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $16.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

