Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 298.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

