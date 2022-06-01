Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
