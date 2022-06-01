Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of IPDN stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 18.28.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 45.51% and a negative return on equity of 112.57%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

