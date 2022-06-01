ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 657,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 14,060,971 shares.The stock last traded at $43.83 and had previously closed at $43.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $7,095,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

