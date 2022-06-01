PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.25 billion-$9.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion.PVH also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.29.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,276. PVH has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.71.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PVH by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.