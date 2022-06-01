PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.25-9.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.38 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.00 EPS.

Shares of PVH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.11. 1,827,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,276. PVH has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.71.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.86. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PVH will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.29.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PVH by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.