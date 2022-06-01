Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $15.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.