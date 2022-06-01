Raydium (RAY) One Day Volume Tops $26.43 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. Raydium has a total market cap of $101.15 million and approximately $26.43 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raydium has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,590.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,590.26 or 0.32191097 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.15 or 0.00433524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031846 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 110,999,578 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.