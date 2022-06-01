Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) will announce $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Raymond James posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $10.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on RJF. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

NYSE RJF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $98.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,653. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,392,000 after buying an additional 3,968,327 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,209,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,649,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 768.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

