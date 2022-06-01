Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,657.14 ($96.88).

RKT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($88.56) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($94.38) to GBX 7,700 ($97.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($78.62), for a total transaction of £479,285.82 ($606,383.88).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up GBX 41.94 ($0.53) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,179.94 ($78.19). 1,492,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($62.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,709 ($84.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £44.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,394.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,099.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,115.08.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.