Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,657.14 ($96.88).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($117.66) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($88.56) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday.

RKT traded up GBX 41.94 ($0.53) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,179.94 ($78.19). 1,492,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,099.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,115.08. The firm has a market cap of £44.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,394.67. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($62.06) and a one year high of GBX 6,709 ($84.88). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($78.62), for a total transaction of £479,285.82 ($606,383.88).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

