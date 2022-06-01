ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $13.98 million and $56,537.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

