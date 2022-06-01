RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.68.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis acquired 20,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at $17,223,838.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,349 shares of company stock worth $1,399,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.83. 16,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,100. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average of $143.08.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

