Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.93.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,559. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $825.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.04.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,649,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,739,000. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

