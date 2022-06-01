Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.93.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 241,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,559. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a market cap of $825.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth $65,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Riskified in the first quarter valued at $71,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

