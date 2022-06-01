River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 152,241 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Criteo were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Criteo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 263,389 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 341,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 38,050 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts:

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,654 shares of company stock valued at $71,358 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRTO. StockNews.com began coverage on Criteo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Criteo stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.54. 11,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,090. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Profile (Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.