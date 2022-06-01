River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 258,314 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 258,314 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 75.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 359,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 154,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 30,753 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $5,908,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Enerplus by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 875,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of ERF traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. The firm had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.