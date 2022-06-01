River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 870 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WFC traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.63. 529,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,130,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.
In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
