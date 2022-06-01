River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 870 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE WFC traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.63. 529,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,130,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.