River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes $7.57 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Henry Schein as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC traded down $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average of $81.40. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HSIC shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

