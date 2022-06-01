Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RKLB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 17.72.

Shares of RKLB opened at 4.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rocket Lab USA has a 52 week low of 4.27 and a 52 week high of 21.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 6.90 and a 200-day moving average of 9.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth approximately $3,784,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

