Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) Short Interest Up 31.8% in May

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 780,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RKLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockley Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockley Photonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of RKLY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. Rockley Photonics has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics ( NYSE:RKLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Rockley Photonics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian J. Blaser acquired 47,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $197,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mahesh Karanth sold 8,261 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $32,217.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,660 shares of company stock valued at $100,074 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rockley Photonics by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

