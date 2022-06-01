Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko Purchases 399,500 Shares

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating) Director John Martin Mirko acquired 399,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$71,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,811,648 shares in the company, valued at C$1,406,096.64.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, John Martin Mirko acquired 20,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$4,500.00.

Shares of RKR traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.19. 462,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,929. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.58.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

