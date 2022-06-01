Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Roku by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Roku by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.92.

ROKU opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 96.84 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average of $153.29. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.03 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.