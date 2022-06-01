RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Update

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,100 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,877. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $258.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.81.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.54) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RumbleON will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMBL shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,192.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Levy bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $94,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,061.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,529 shares of company stock valued at $507,625. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RumbleON by 10.4% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 869,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,754,000 after buying an additional 81,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RumbleON by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 22,024 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RumbleON by 45.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 394,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after buying an additional 123,895 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in RumbleON by 46.4% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in RumbleON by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 178,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON (Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.