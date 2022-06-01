Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $87.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

Several research firms recently commented on R. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ryder System by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Ryder System by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,476,000 after acquiring an additional 197,389 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ryder System by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $79.50. 5,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,928. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

