Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Shares Up 5.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $96.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties traded as high as $94.67 and last traded at $94.34. 21,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 423,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.29.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

