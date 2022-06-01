SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 61.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

