Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.52

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 4001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Scor from €27.50 ($29.57) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($35.48) to €35.10 ($37.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.1411 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Scor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

