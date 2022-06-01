SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPNE. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 2,023.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 65,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 7.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SeaSpine by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 131.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,998,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNE traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 9,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,459. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $287.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.28.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. SeaSpine’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

