Sentinel (DVPN) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 50.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $16.09 million and $1.54 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,295,557,235 coins and its circulating supply is 9,017,415,534 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

