Short Interest in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Drops By 21.7%

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the April 30th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:AGCB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 46,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,108. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 814.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.