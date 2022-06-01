Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Increases By 32.1%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AMS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. 13,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,234. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $3.58.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.45% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

