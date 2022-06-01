Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Expands By 33.1%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the April 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CMT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,767. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold purchased 3,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $30,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 68.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

