Short Interest in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Decreases By 21.6%

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 445,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Mark Ein acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,415,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,941.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 160,529 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,030,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after buying an additional 179,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. 261,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,292. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

