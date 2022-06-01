Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Drops By 19.1%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,296. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.