Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Drops By 19.1%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,296. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.05.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENX. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,197,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,029,000 after acquiring an additional 155,573 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 183.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 115,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 74,755 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 73,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.