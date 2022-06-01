Short Interest in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Expands By 29.8%

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the April 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 194.6% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,898,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after buying an additional 1,254,027 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 282.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,434,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after buying an additional 1,059,398 shares during the period. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 38.1% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,017,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 280,966 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 126.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 446,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 68.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 420,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 170,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,978. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

