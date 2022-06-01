Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Drops By 27.1%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. 747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095. Frequency Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $73.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 94,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 53,581 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 646,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frequency Electronics (Get Rating)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

