Short Interest in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Drops By 19.6%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genetic Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) by 2,414.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,147 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Genetic Technologies worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GENE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,983. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.18.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

