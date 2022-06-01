Short Interest in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Decreases By 25.3%

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VPV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 112,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,179. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 31,524 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 378,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

