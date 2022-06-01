Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Declines By 16.1%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 235,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

KNOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 726.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 130,116 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 108,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $579.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.02.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.95 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 19.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.60%.

About KNOT Offshore Partners (Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.