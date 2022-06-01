Short Interest in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Decreases By 17.9%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:HIE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. 27,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,469. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, Director James E. Hillman acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $28,377.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 3,175 shares of company stock valued at $33,557 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 864,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 270,456 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 327,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 272,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 149,037 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 114,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 104,899 shares during the last quarter.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (Get Rating)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.