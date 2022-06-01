Short Interest in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Drops By 20.2%

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 208,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.97. 94,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,116. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $233.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $20.61.

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

