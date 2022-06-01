Short Interest in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Expands By 27.0%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,860,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 10,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,976,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,408,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 530,344 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,872,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 179,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 72,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,151. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 12.40.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About NexGen Energy (Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.