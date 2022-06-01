Short Interest in Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Decreases By 26.2%

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 411.8 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONXXF. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ontex Group from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ontex Group from €7.50 ($8.06) to €6.00 ($6.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ontex Group from €6.80 ($7.31) to €7.80 ($8.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ontex Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.26.

Ontex Group stock remained flat at $$7.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088. Ontex Group has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

