Short Interest in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Drops By 22.2%

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of P&F Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in P&F Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of P&F Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of P&F Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFIN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,824. P&F Industries has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter.

P&F Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

