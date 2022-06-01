Short Interest in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Declines By 17.2%

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 833,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Polaris by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

NYSE:PII traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,395. Polaris has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average of $110.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

