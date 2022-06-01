Short Interest in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Drops By 21.1%

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Rose Bentley acquired 36,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $37,378.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 66,646 shares of company stock valued at $70,579. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qumu by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qumu by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Qumu by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,722 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Qumu by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Qumu by 341.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QUMU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qumu in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of QUMU stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,551. Qumu has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

