Short Interest in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Declines By 25.2%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 15,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 564,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 780,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 18.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 29,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth about $535,000.

Several research analysts have commented on SBH shares. StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of NYSE SBH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. 1,588,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,361. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

